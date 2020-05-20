At 90, Guinness World Record Holder Says Video Games Are Her Secret To Long Life

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People looking to pass extra time at home should know it's never too late for a new hobby. Hamako Mori did not take up video games until she was in her 50s. She's a veteran now. Guinness World Records named her the world's oldest gaming YouTuber at 90 - 150,000 people follow her moves. For those who say video games are harmful to you, Mori claims the games are the secret to her longevity.