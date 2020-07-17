App Lets You Destress By Screaming Into Icelandic Wilderness

2020 has been a lot. And we're barely halfway through.

Luckily, there's Iceland. Or... lookslikeyouneediceland.com.

The Web app lets you release any pandemic-pent up frustration in the form of a scream, then broadcasts it from speakers in the Icelandic wilderness.

The ad campaign is from the group Promote Iceland, a collaboration between the government of Iceland and private institutions. It's designed to provide a little light-hearted relief and a gentle reminder of all the country has to offer (when it's safe to travel again).

As the site explains:

You've been through a lot this year and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your frustrations out. Somewhere big, vast and untouched. It looks like you need Iceland. Record your scream and we'll release it in Iceland's beautiful, wide-open spaces.

Once you've recorded your scream (or any audio really) you can send it to one of the seven speakers placed around the empty Icelandic countryside.

There are also some "screaming tips" from a mental health consultant on how to make the most of your therapeutic scream. For more serious issues, the site urges users to seek the support of a mental health professional.

And while Iceland is encouraging screaming (albeit virtually), there's a time and a place in the midst of a global pandemic. A newly reopened Japanese theme park suggests you "scream inside your heart" while on its rides, to avoid spreading coronavirus-carrying droplets.

