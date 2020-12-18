Jonny Sun: You're Not Alone In Feeling Lonely

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hourepisode Making Sense of 2020

For Jonny Sun, loneliness felt like being an alien on a distant planet, alone in the universe. But when he shared those feelings online, he found a community of people who felt precisely the same way. A version of this segment was originally heard in the episode, Meditations On Loneliness.

About Jonny Sun

Jonny Sun has found many avenues for his writing and artwork. He is the author and illustrator of Everyone's A Aliebn When Ur A Aliebn Too and the New York Times best-selling illustrator of Gmorning, Gnight! by Lin-Manuel Miranda. He is a writer for the sixth season of the Netflix Original Series BoJack Horseman. He was also named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet of 2017.

Jonny's plays have been performed at the Yale School of Drama, Factory Theater in Toronto, Hart House Theater, and Theater Lab in Toronto, and his artwork has been exhibited at the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle, the Harvard Art Galleries, MIT, the Yale School of Architecture, New Haven ArtSpace, and the University of Toronto.

As a doctoral candidate at MIT and a creative researcher at the Harvard metaLAB, he studies social media, virtual place, and online community. He previously studied as an architect, at Yale, and engineer, at the University of Toronto.

