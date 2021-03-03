Dolly Parton Sings The Benefits Of Getting COVID-19 Vaccination

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Dolly Parton wants people to get the coronavirus vaccine, and so to that end, she's reimagined one of her greatest hits.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DOLLY PARTON: (Singing) Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine - I'm begging of you, please don't hesitate.

She sang an adaptation of "Jolene" in a social media post before getting the Moderna shot. Last year, she donated a million bucks to help fund the vaccine. Now she's singing its benefits.