NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Hot vax summer is here, and people are ready to date. Google tweeted that search interest in dating is at a five-year high in the U.S. Lots of people are Googling virtual first date ideas. And how to date was the most Googled question in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. NPR's Life Kit podcast has some advice - open with a question. Even a simple question works. All I do is ask questions, Life Kit, so why am I single? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.