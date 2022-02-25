Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
'Stand Your Ground' laws are linked to an increase in U.S. homicides, study says
Published February 25, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST
Trayvon Martin was killed a decade ago. The man who shot him used Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law as a successful defense. Critics say those laws are being abused and leading to more deaths.
