The last supermoon of the year lights up the night sky all over the world

Did you get a chance to witness the fourth and final supermoon of 2022?
The last supermoon of the year illuminated the night sky Thursday. The moon had various hues and appeared bigger and brighter than when the moon is at its farthest point away from Earth.
Referred to as the Sturgeon Moon, the astronomical event did not become visible until 9:36 p.m. EDT. NASA says the supermoon will remain in this phase until Saturday morning.
Here's a glimpse of the supermoon from all over the world in case you missed it.
