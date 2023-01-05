© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Growing up during the pandemic: What does that mean for kids' microbes?

By Julie Depenbrock
Published January 5, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST

Studies are under way to determine how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the development of babies and young children — and in particular their microbiomes.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Health & Science
Julie Depenbrock
Julie Depenbrock (she/her) is an assistant producer on Morning Edition. Previously, she worked at The Washington Post and on WAMU's Kojo Nnamdi Show. Depenbrock holds a master's in journalism with a focus in investigative reporting from the University of Maryland. Before she became a journalist, she was a first grade teacher in Rosebud, South Dakota. Depenbrock double-majored in French and English at Lafayette College. She has a particular interest in covering education, LGBTQ issues and the environment. She loves dogs, hiking, yoga and reading books for work (and pleasure).