Clarifying the results of a study on black plastics

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We have additional information today about black plastic. We heard yesterday about a study in the journal Chemosphere conducted by a group called Toxic-Free Future. The study found signs of a flame retardant in black plastic and raised the possibility of it getting into your food if you use something like a black plastic spatula. That finding drew criticism from experts and its author acknowledged a math error. The study miscalculated when it found the flame retardant was close to a hazardous level for adults. The chemicals were actually found at less than one-tenth that level, so the risk to people would seem to be far lower than previously suggested.

(SOUNDBITE OF SOGNI, GULEUM, CLOUDORIS' "CARRIED AWAY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.