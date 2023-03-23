California could ban certain food additives due to concerns over health impacts

A California assembly member has introduced legislation that would ban processed food items that contain potentially harmful ingredients that are used in several brands of fruit cups, chewy candies and cookies and cakes.

Under Assembly Bill 418, Red Dye No. 3, as well as titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil and propylparaben would be outlawed in the manufacturing, distribution or sale of foods in the state.

The bill cites academic studies that link those ingredients to an increased risk of cancer in animals and negative impacts to children's behavior and the immune system and reproductive systems in rats.

"Californians shouldn't have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals," said Assembly member Jesse Gabriel, a Democrat. "This bill will correct for a concerning lack of federal oversight and help protect our kids, public health, and the safety of our food supply."

