Search Query
Show Search
Home
News
Bubbler Talk
Listen MKE
Environment
Education
Race & Ethnicity
Election
Beats Me
Project Milwaukee
Bubbler Talk
Listen MKE
Environment
Education
Race & Ethnicity
Election
Beats Me
Project Milwaukee
Lake Effect
Lake Effect Segments
Lake Effect Segments
Programs & Podcasts
Lake Effect
UWM Today
It's Alright, Ma, It's Only Music
Lake Effect
UWM Today
It's Alright, Ma, It's Only Music
About WUWM
Schedule
Contact Us
Jobs/Intern
Innovative Weather
Studio Request
Schedule
Contact Us
Jobs/Intern
Innovative Weather
Studio Request
Connect
E-Newsletters
App
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Smart Speakers
Contests
E-Newsletters
App
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Smart Speakers
Contests
Support
Membership Levels
NewsWorthy Offers
Leadership Giving
Legacy Giving
IRA Qualified Charitable Distribution
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorship
Membership Levels
NewsWorthy Offers
Leadership Giving
Legacy Giving
IRA Qualified Charitable Distribution
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorship
Search
© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WUWM
All Streams
Home
News
Bubbler Talk
Listen MKE
Environment
Education
Race & Ethnicity
Election
Beats Me
Project Milwaukee
Bubbler Talk
Listen MKE
Environment
Education
Race & Ethnicity
Election
Beats Me
Project Milwaukee
Lake Effect
Lake Effect Segments
Lake Effect Segments
Programs & Podcasts
Lake Effect
UWM Today
It's Alright, Ma, It's Only Music
Lake Effect
UWM Today
It's Alright, Ma, It's Only Music
About WUWM
Schedule
Contact Us
Jobs/Intern
Innovative Weather
Studio Request
Schedule
Contact Us
Jobs/Intern
Innovative Weather
Studio Request
Connect
E-Newsletters
App
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Smart Speakers
Contests
E-Newsletters
App
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Smart Speakers
Contests
Support
Membership Levels
NewsWorthy Offers
Leadership Giving
Legacy Giving
IRA Qualified Charitable Distribution
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorship
Membership Levels
NewsWorthy Offers
Leadership Giving
Legacy Giving
IRA Qualified Charitable Distribution
Vehicle Donation
Business Sponsorship
Search
Hispanic Heritage Month
Adobe Stock
/
Adobe
National Hispanic Heritage Month September 15 to October 15
Hispanic Heritage Month
WUWM is honoring the lives of Latinos in Milwaukee and their contributions to the community during Hispanic Heritage Month.
We’ll bring you stories about the contributions and influence Hispanic and Latino Americans have had on our history, culture, and community.
Listen for reports during
Morning Edition
and tune in for conversations during
Lake Effect
, at noon though October 15, 2021.
Historians Work to Refocus Wisconsin History On Latinx Community & Contributions
Mallory Cheng
,
A group of historians is working to enhance the history or Latinx people in Wisconsin. That history starts with with Rafael Baez, the first documented Latinx person to live in Milwaukee, and extends to present day.
Listen
•
16:35