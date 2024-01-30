© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
What’s happening with redistricting in Wisconsin? WUWM helps explain

Published January 30, 2024 at 12:48 PM CST
Wisconsin State Capitol
Morry Gash
/
AP
This image taken with a drone shows the Wisconsin State Capitol on Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis.

Redistricting has become the central focus of politics in Wisconsin — and with good reason. The legislative electoral maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 cemented the party’s majorities in the state's Assembly and Senate.

In Dec. 2023, the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out the state’s current maps. And this has led to a mad dash for politicians and mapmakers to come up with new maps that fit the court’s criteria.

It’s been confusing for a lot of us. Through WUWM’s election survey, people have asked questions about redistricting over and over again.

So, here is where you can get the latest updates on the redrawing of the state’s maps as well as find answers to your redistricting questions.