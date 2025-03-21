Major Gift Officer

WUWM is seeking one Gift Officer who will be responsible for raising financial support that is substantial in size and will have a permanent impact on the future of the station. This will include identifying and soliciting individual donors for significant gifts to WUWM. The incumbent will develop and manage a donor portfolio, with an annual revenue goal for operations, special initiatives, and capital projects and will be responsible for meeting performance metrics established by the Vice President of Marketing and Development. This position will also prepare regular reports and perform analyses to monitor progress of cultivation and contributions as well as forecast revenue related to their donor portfolio; and will plan and manage annual events. Please note that evening and weekend hours are required as needed to work fundraising and station related events.

Salary range is $75,000-$85,000 (Final salary will be determined by finalist's experience, training, education, and equity-based factors.)

The deadline to apply is March 21, 2025

Apply here: https://jobs.uwm.edu/postings/40077

