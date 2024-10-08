© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nov. 5 Voter Guide: Assembly District 61

WUWM 89.7 FM
Published October 8, 2024 at 2:23 PM CDT
Vote buttons stack with red and blue colors
Destina
/
Stock Adobe
Vote buttons stack with red and blue colors
Headshots of Bob Donovan and LuAnn Bird
Wisconsin Assembly District 61 election: Donovan vs. Bird
No current lawmakers were drawn in to the new Assembly District 61. Republican Rep. Bob Donovan is moving into it. Donovan faces Democrat LuAnn Bird on Nov. 5.
Government & Politics
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election: Baldwin vs. Hovde
Joy Powers
A look at the major party candidates running for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin — incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and banking executive Eric Hovde.
  • Mark Peterson
    Gertie's Guide to Elections
    This video series features a descendant of Gertie the Duck teaching her ducklings, and you, about our voting process.
  • WUWM's Audrey Nowakowski and Maayan Silver moderated a roundtable with five left-leaning Wisconsin voters on Aug. 27.
    Erin Bagatta
    Voter roundtables
    Emily Files
    Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, WUWM is hosting voter roundtables with Milwaukee-area residents to take the temperature on how people are feeling in our crucial swing state.