© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

50 years of disability education support

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 28, 2025 at 10:47 AM CST

Saturday marks 50 years since former President Gerald Ford signed the Education for All Handicapped Children Act, now known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA.

To mark 50 years and analyze the state of education access today, host Scott Tong speaks to Valerie Williams, formerly the director of the Department of Education’s Special Education Programs during the Biden Administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Education
Here & Now Newsroom