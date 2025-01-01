Laurie Hobbs

Laurie joined Market Enginuity as a sales account manager representing WUWM in 2025.

Laurie shares WUWM’s sponsorship opportunities with local businesses and organizations seeking connection with the engaged, decision making, community and cultural-minded WUWM listeners.

An MBA graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee with a focus in leadership, Laurie’s business development career began at a local TV station here in Milwaukee. Her curiosity and passion for learning the goals of organizations in a variety of industries over the past 25 years is fueled by the opportunity to become a partner in achieving those objectives.

Laurie, her husband and young son, enjoy all things outdoors and community based. This includes nature walks, sea glass hunting on Lake Michigan beaches, cycling, yoga, local cuisine and watching her son play soccer and lacrosse.

lhobbs@marketenginuity.com