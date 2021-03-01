© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Ron Kind Signals He May Enter U.S. Senate Race

Published March 1, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the possibility of longtime Democratic Congressman Ron Kind entering the 2022 Senate race.

A big name came up last week as a possible candidate for Republican U.S Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat next year.

Longtime Democratic Congressman Ron Kind of La Crosse indicated he might run. Kind narrowly won re-election to his House seat in November, beating his Republican challenger by only two percentage points.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com if he thinks Kind can beat Ron Johnson — if Johnson decides to run for a third term.

