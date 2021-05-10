© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1712-CAPITOLNOTES-PODCAST.jpg
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: It Remains To Be Seen What A GOP-Crafted Tax Cut Would Look Like In Wisconsin

Published May 10, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
state_capitol_credit_maayan_0.jpg
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in Wisconsin politics in "Capitol Notes."

The Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Finance has removed nearly 400 policy items from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed biennial budget. The removed policies included expansion of Medicaid, plus hot-button issues such as marijuana legalization and a repeal of Act 10 — former Gov. Scott Walker’s bill that essentially gutted public unions in Wisconsin. The GOP says it will now craft a budget of its own and Republican leaders have indicated their version may include a tax cut.

In this week’s Capitol Notes, JR Ross of wispolitics.com says it will be a while before a potential tax cut takes shape.

Tags

Capitol NotesWUWMpoliticsWisconsin Legislature
Stay Connected