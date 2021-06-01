© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Field Of Wisconsin Democrats Potentially Wanting To Take On Sen. Ron Johnson Next Year Is Growing

Published June 1, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT
Ron Johnson Insurrection Hearing
Greg Nash
/
Getty Images
WUWM's Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross of wispolitics.com discuss the growing number of Wisconsin Democrats entering the U.S. senate race to potentially take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

The list of Democrats who would potentially like to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November of next year is growing. Johnson hasn’t announced yet whether he’ll seek a third term.

Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson of Milwaukee threw his hat into the ring last week. He joins several other Democrats who are in the race, including Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. Their candidacies have generated a lot of buzz, and both have shown they can raise a lot of money.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com how he thinks Larson will stack up against the others.

Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
