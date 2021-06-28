Capitol Notes: Trump Threatens To 'Primary' Vos, Other Wisconsin Republican Leaders

Former President Donald Trump has threatened to find people to run against Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders Robin Vos, Devin LeMahieu and Chris Kapenga in Republican primaries next year. He made his remarks over the weekend, as the state Republican convention was getting underway in Wisconsin Dells.

Trump accused GOP leaders of conducting a secret audit of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. Vos revealed at the convention that he’s hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to oversee the audit conducted by some former police officers, and that findings will be kept confidential.

Trump held a rally over the weekend in Ohio, campaigning against a Republican congressman there, who voted to impeach him. In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asks Jeff Mayers of wispolitics.com if the three Republican leaders in Wisconsin should be worried that they’ll be “primaried.”

