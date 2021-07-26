Capitol Notes: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Joins Crowded Democratic Field Of U.S. Senate Candidates

Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has made it official — he’s in the race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat next November. Barnes has the highest political profile so far and joins a crowded field of Democrats who have either announced they are running or are thinking of running.

Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has not said yet whether he’ll seek reelection. Soon after Barnes made his announcement, at least one progressive group came out and supported him.

In this week’s “Capitol Notes” conversation, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com whether he thinks Barnes has the progressive lane sewn up.

