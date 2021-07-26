© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Joins Crowded Democratic Field Of U.S. Senate Candidates

Published July 26, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT
state_capitol_althouse_0.jpg
Ann Althouse
/
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has made it official — he’s in the race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat next November. Barnes has the highest political profile so far and joins a crowded field of Democrats who have either announced they are running or are thinking of running.

Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has not said yet whether he’ll seek reelection. Soon after Barnes made his announcement, at least one progressive group came out and supported him.

In this week’s “Capitol Notes” conversation, Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com whether he thinks Barnes has the progressive lane sewn up.

Capitol Notes election
Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
See stories by Marti Mikkelson