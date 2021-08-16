Capitol Notes: What Are The Odds Of Republicans Flipping Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind's Seat?

Longtime Democratic Congressman Ron Kind of La Crosse shocked Wisconsin’s political world last week when he announced he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind has served Wisconsin’s 3rd District since 1997 and says he’s simply “run out of gas” trying to keep the seat. He acknowledges he would have faced an uphill battle, running against Republican Derrick Van Orden in a rematch from 2020, in which Kind narrowly won.

In this week’s “Capitol Notes” conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com what he thinks are the chances of the GOP flipping this seat now that Kind has bowed out.