Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: What Are The Odds Of Republicans Flipping Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind's Seat?

Published August 16, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

Longtime Democratic Congressman Ron Kind of La Crosse shocked Wisconsin’s political world last week when he announced he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind has served Wisconsin’s 3rd District since 1997 and says he’s simply “run out of gas” trying to keep the seat. He acknowledges he would have faced an uphill battle, running against Republican Derrick Van Orden in a rematch from 2020, in which Kind narrowly won.

In this week’s “Capitol Notes” conversation, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson asks JR Ross of wispolitics.com what he thinks are the chances of the GOP flipping this seat now that Kind has bowed out.

Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
