Capitol Notes: Former GOP Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch Expected to Announce Gubernatorial Bid This Week

It appears former Republican Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch is going to formally announce her bid for governor this week. She sent a notice to supporters that she’ll make a “special announcement” on Thursday in Waukesha County. Kleefisch served under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and has been signaling for a while that she’ll challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers next year.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com how he sees the 2022 race for governor taking shape.