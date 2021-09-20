© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Field Of Potential GOP Gubernatorial Hopefuls Narrows

Published September 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT
Wisconsin State Capitol Building in Madison
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics in "Capitol Notes."

There have been some interesting developments in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's race. Lobbyist Bill McCoshen has decided not to run for the state's top political post next year.

McCoshen was commerce secretary under former Republican Governor Tommy Thompson and had long been signaling that he would make a bid. His decision not to enter the race leaves former Republican Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch as the lone Republican in the race so far to challenge Democratic incumbent Governor Tony Evers next year.

In this week's Capitol Notes conversation, JR Ross of wispolitics.com told WUWM's Marti Mikkelson there are still a few potential Republican candidates kicking the tires.

Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
See stories by Marti Mikkelson