Capitol Notes: Field Of Potential GOP Gubernatorial Hopefuls Narrows

There have been some interesting developments in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's race. Lobbyist Bill McCoshen has decided not to run for the state's top political post next year.

McCoshen was commerce secretary under former Republican Governor Tommy Thompson and had long been signaling that he would make a bid. His decision not to enter the race leaves former Republican Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch as the lone Republican in the race so far to challenge Democratic incumbent Governor Tony Evers next year.

In this week's Capitol Notes conversation, JR Ross of wispolitics.com told WUWM's Marti Mikkelson there are still a few potential Republican candidates kicking the tires.