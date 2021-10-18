© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes: Trump urges former Wisconsin Republican US Representative Sean Duffy to run for governor

Published October 18, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT
Marti Mikkelson and JR Ross discuss the week in politics for "Capitol Notes."

Former President Donald Trump shook up the Wisconsin governor’s race over the weekend and urged former Republican Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to challenge Democratic incumbent Tony Evers next November. Trump issued a statement on Saturday, exclaiming, “Run, Sean, Run!” Trump said he’s been working hard to get Duffy to enter the race and that Duffy would be “virtually unbeatable.”

The only high-profile Republican candidate in the contest so far is former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. A source told wispolitics.com that Duffy is considering a bid. In this week’s Capitol Notes, Marti Mikkelson asked JR Ross of wispolitics.com what he thinks the chances are that Duffy will throw his hat into the race.

Capitol NotesFeaturedWUWMWUWM NewsWisconsin GovernmentGovernor's race
Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
