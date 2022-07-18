Capitol Notes: The latest on Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race and Milwaukee hosting the RNC

Will Democrats be able to unseat Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson in November? That’s the big question. But voters must first determine who will be the Democratic challenger. Candidates went toe to toe Sunday night in a debate at Marquette University, tackling topics like inflation, abortion, gun policy and climate change.

Johnson has outraised all the Democratic candidates combined during the second quarter, but faces some headwinds and low approval ratings.

In this week’s Capitol Notes conversation, JR Ross of WisPolitics.com speaks to WUWM’s Maayan Silver about the state of the race, finances and breaks down other big news: Milwaukee inching closer to hosting the Republican National Convention in 2024.

