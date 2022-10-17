© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1712-CAPITOLNOTES-PODCAST.jpg
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Debates, polls and down the ballot contests

Published October 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two statues were torn down outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison.
Education Images
/
Universal Images Group via Getty
Two statues were torn down outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison.

The debates for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate races are over, just eight days after they began. But the latest Marquette Law School poll shows that the races are still a toss-up or pretty close.

What about other contests on Wisconsin ballots next month, for example, the one for attorney general or key legislative races? Will former President Barack Obama be coming to Milwaukee?

Good thing JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com is around to sort it all out on this week's Capitol Notes.

Tags
Capitol Notes Capitol NotesWUWMWUWM News
Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
See stories by Chuck Quirmbach