Capitol Notes: Debates, polls and down the ballot contests

The debates for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate races are over, just eight days after they began. But the latest Marquette Law School poll shows that the races are still a toss-up or pretty close.

What about other contests on Wisconsin ballots next month, for example, the one for attorney general or key legislative races? Will former President Barack Obama be coming to Milwaukee?

Good thing JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com is around to sort it all out on this week's Capitol Notes.