Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: GOP plans and possible Gov. Evers reaction highlight this post-election edition

Published November 14, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST
Chuck Quirmbach
WUWM
A school bus used by the Evers reelection campaign leaves the Milwaukee Laborers hall on Oct. 27.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) is offering deals on abortion restrictions and education spending. But Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) may not accept them, and it's possible Vos' fellow Republicans may not either.

Plus, there are some Nov. 8 leftovers and another possible Trump candidacy to discuss. Fortunately, WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross, as always, is our guide to these topics on Capitol Notes.

Chuck Quirmbach
Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
