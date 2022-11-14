Capitol Notes: GOP plans and possible Gov. Evers reaction highlight this post-election edition

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) is offering deals on abortion restrictions and education spending. But Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) may not accept them, and it's possible Vos' fellow Republicans may not either.

Plus, there are some Nov. 8 leftovers and another possible Trump candidacy to discuss. Fortunately, WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross, as always, is our guide to these topics on Capitol Notes.