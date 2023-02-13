© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1712-CAPITOLNOTES-PODCAST.jpg
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Is there hope for more state aid for Wisconsin's local governments?

By Maayan Silver
Published February 13, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The Capitol building earlier this month.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
On this week's Capitol Notes, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, talks about some of the "budget nuggets" from Gov. Tony Evers' 2023-2025 budget proposal.

On this week's Capitol Notes, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, talks about some of the "budget nuggets" from Gov. Tony Evers' 2023-2025 budget proposal. For example, whether the GOP-led legislature will get on board with his ideas, how this could help local city and county governments like Milwaukee's and the latest on the non-partisan race for state supreme court that has very clear conservative and liberal candidates, who, if elected, will determine the ideological balance of the court.

Tags
Capitol Notes Capitol NotesWUWM
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
See stories by Maayan Silver