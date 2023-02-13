Capitol Notes: Is there hope for more state aid for Wisconsin's local governments?

On this week's Capitol Notes, JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, talks about some of the "budget nuggets" from Gov. Tony Evers' 2023-2025 budget proposal. For example, whether the GOP-led legislature will get on board with his ideas, how this could help local city and county governments like Milwaukee's and the latest on the non-partisan race for state supreme court that has very clear conservative and liberal candidates, who, if elected, will determine the ideological balance of the court.

