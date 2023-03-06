© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
1712-CAPITOLNOTES-PODCAST.jpg
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: What does record-breaking spending mean for the Wisconsin Supreme Court race?

By Maayan Silver
Published March 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
20220726_143426.jpg
Maayan Silver
/
Spending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race has hit $19 million, breaking national records.

Spending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race has already hit $19 million. To put that in perspective, the state record was $9.8 million in 2020, and the most expensive race nationally was $15 million in 2004 in Illinois, and we still have four weeks to go. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com speaks with us about who's optimistic and who's not, what to make of "tough-on-crime" ads, and also the latest on the state budget; is Democratic Governor Tony Evers making headway with Republicans in the Legislature?

Tags
Capitol Notes Capitol NotesWUWMWUWM NewsFeatured
Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
See stories by Maayan Silver