Capitol Notes: What does record-breaking spending mean for the Wisconsin Supreme Court race?

Spending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race has already hit $19 million. To put that in perspective, the state record was $9.8 million in 2020, and the most expensive race nationally was $15 million in 2004 in Illinois, and we still have four weeks to go. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com speaks with us about who's optimistic and who's not, what to make of "tough-on-crime" ads, and also the latest on the state budget; is Democratic Governor Tony Evers making headway with Republicans in the Legislature?

