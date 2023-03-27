© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Sec. of State office, capital budget, anti-LGBTQ laws in Wisconsin

By Maayan Silver
Published March 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT
Progress Pride flag
Rawf8
/
Adobe Stock
Capitol Notes looks into the state of anti-LGBTQ laws in Wisconsin.

Listen in to this week's Capitol Notes, as JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, breaks down what's behind the Republican calls for a special election for secretary of state now that longtime office holder Doug LaFollette has retired and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has appointed former state treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

He also explains what's important to know about the state's capital budget and gives a breakdown on a recent move that Republicans have tried before to block a conversion therapy ban in the state. Ross also explores what you need to know about anti-LGBTQ laws in Wisconsin as anti-trans and other legislation spreads around the country.

Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
