Capitol Notes: Sec. of State office, capital budget, anti-LGBTQ laws in Wisconsin

Listen in to this week's Capitol Notes, as JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, breaks down what's behind the Republican calls for a special election for secretary of state now that longtime office holder Doug LaFollette has retired and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has appointed former state treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

He also explains what's important to know about the state's capital budget and gives a breakdown on a recent move that Republicans have tried before to block a conversion therapy ban in the state. Ross also explores what you need to know about anti-LGBTQ laws in Wisconsin as anti-trans and other legislation spreads around the country.