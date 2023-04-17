Capitol Notes: Opposing takes on guns and welfare in Wisconsin

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers are circulating a bill that would allow school employees with a concealed carry license to carry a firearm on school grounds. They're also trying their hand at additional work requirements for some welfare recipients after an advisory referendum passed on the topic in the April 4th election. Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, say these attempts are counterproductive and futile.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, also discusses what to look for in the approaching 2024 U.S. Senate race and convention season in which Milwaukee will take center stage.