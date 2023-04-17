© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Opposing takes on guns and welfare in Wisconsin

By Maayan Silver
Published April 17, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT
Wisconsin's GOP legislators are already pushing forward welfare related bills after an advisory referendum on work requirements passed in the April 2023 election.

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers are circulating a bill that would allow school employees with a concealed carry license to carry a firearm on school grounds. They're also trying their hand at additional work requirements for some welfare recipients after an advisory referendum passed on the topic in the April 4th election. Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, say these attempts are counterproductive and futile.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, also discusses what to look for in the approaching 2024 U.S. Senate race and convention season in which Milwaukee will take center stage.

Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver has been a reporter with WUWM’s News Team since 2018.
