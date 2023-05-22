Capitol Notes: The latest on Wisconsin's shared revenue debate

Wisconsin's aid to local governments, like the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County, also called "shared revenue," has not increased for 30 years, despite a growth in tax revenue. That's one factor in an impending fiscal crisis in Milwaukee that could result in big cuts to city services.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, talks about the latest Republican proposal, which is being offered as a separate bill that would work in conjunction with the state budget, Legislative Republicans' and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' sticking points, how negotiations are going and what residents can do to get their voices heard.

