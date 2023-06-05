Capitol Notes: GOP version of Wisconsin's capital budget slights UW-Madison

This week's Capitol Notes explores the thinking of Republicans on the state's budget committee who rejected building projects on UW-Madison's campus, including a new engineering building choice.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, also takes a look at what's left for the budget committee over the next few weeks as it tries to wrap up its work on state aid to local governments and the overall budget before the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2023.