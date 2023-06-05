© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: GOP version of Wisconsin's capital budget slights UW-Madison

By Maayan Silver
Published June 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT
Republicans on the budget committee rejected a plan to fund a new UW-Madison engineering building, and other UW system projects.
Maayan Silver
This week's Capitol Notes explores the thinking of Republicans on the state's budget committee who rejected building projects on UW-Madison's campus, including a new engineering building choice.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, also takes a look at what's left for the budget committee over the next few weeks as it tries to wrap up its work on state aid to local governments and the overall budget before the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2023.

