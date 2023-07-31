© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: A new day on the Wisconsin Supreme Court

By Maayan Silver
Published July 31, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT
Also on this week's Capitol Notes, Republicans tag Wisconsin as the first state for its 2024 early voting campaign. Tune in to hear more about that from Jeff Mayers, president of WisPolitics.com.
Tuesday, Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who ran a campaign for State Supreme Court that was backed by liberals, will be sworn into office. Tune into Capitol Notes for a breakdown of how that will affect the court's docket and for the latest on a new case filed by Democrats challenging an almost-total ban on absentee ballot drop boxes. Jeff Mayers, president of WisPolitics.com, is filling in for regular contributor JR Ross. He also weighs in on Republican early voting efforts in Wisconsin and very preliminary takes on the GOP race for president.

Maayan Silver
Maayan Silver is a WUWM news reporter.
