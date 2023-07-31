Capitol Notes: A new day on the Wisconsin Supreme Court

Tuesday, Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who ran a campaign for State Supreme Court that was backed by liberals, will be sworn into office. Tune into Capitol Notes for a breakdown of how that will affect the court's docket and for the latest on a new case filed by Democrats challenging an almost-total ban on absentee ballot drop boxes. Jeff Mayers, president of WisPolitics.com, is filling in for regular contributor JR Ross. He also weighs in on Republican early voting efforts in Wisconsin and very preliminary takes on the GOP race for president.