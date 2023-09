This week's Capitol Notes unpacks what-in-gosh-darn-is-happening-in-Wisconsin?! as Wisconsin Republicans raise the idea of impeaching Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz before she's even heard a case, and Democrats respond by mobilizing anti-impeachment efforts. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com has talked to Republicans, he's talked to Democrats, and he lays out the motives behind the developments, and what we could expect as this unfolds. Tune in for more!