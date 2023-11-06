Capitol Notes: What do the courts have to do with it?

What happens when the Wisconsin State Senate tries to remove the state's top election official, Meagan Wolfe, from office? It ends up in court. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it's that litigation — and the judge's ruling that Republicans can't do anything while the case is pending — that's holding any removal efforts back. Still, he forwarded to an Assembly committee this week a resolution seeking Wolfe's impeachment.

What happens when the GOP-controlled state legislature tries to hold back raises for tens of thousands of UW System employees? That ends up in the courts. Disclosure: most WUWM employees would qualify for that raise.

The full legislature has also passed bills that would hamstring judges and prosecutors, placing extra requirements on them if they'd like to dismiss cases or offer agreements that end up in amendments or dismissal of charges. This week's Capitol Notes takes a look at all of that.