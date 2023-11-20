© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes: What to know as Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit advances

By Maayan Silver
Published November 20, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST
All doors lead to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in a new redistricting case with oral arguments on Tuesday.

Our biweekly political analyst, JR Ross of WisPolitics.com, spells out what's at stake in a new redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats challenging Wisconsin's GOP-drawn state legislative maps. Some takeaways? GOP legislators want to stall the case, certainly at least until after the 2024 election, and if Democrats do succeed in getting the court on their side, they'd have a better shot at flipping the state senate rather than the assembly. Find out why this is and more, along with the latest on the bipartisan Brewers package, on this week's Capitol Notes.

