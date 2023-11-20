Capitol Notes: What to know as Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit advances

Our biweekly political analyst, JR Ross of WisPolitics.com, spells out what's at stake in a new redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats challenging Wisconsin's GOP-drawn state legislative maps. Some takeaways? GOP legislators want to stall the case, certainly at least until after the 2024 election, and if Democrats do succeed in getting the court on their side, they'd have a better shot at flipping the state senate rather than the assembly. Find out why this is and more, along with the latest on the bipartisan Brewers package, on this week's Capitol Notes.