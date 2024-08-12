Capitol Notes: What's at stake in Wisconsin's partisan primary?
Ways To Subscribe
What's the hubbub about these constitutional amendments? Why do Legislative Republicans keep asking voters to amend the Constitution? Well, JR Ross answers those questions and more on this week's Capitol Notes. He weighs in on important races— in what will likely be a relatively low turnout election — compared with November. He also explains the latest polls and the state of fundraising and infrastructure among the Harris and Trump campaigns.