Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: What's at stake in Wisconsin's partisan primary?

By Maayan Silver
Published August 12, 2024 at 7:18 AM CDT
Polling places will be open around the state Tuesday for a partisan primary.
Maayan Silver
What's the hubbub about these constitutional amendments? Why do Legislative Republicans keep asking voters to amend the Constitution? Well, JR Ross answers those questions and more on this week's Capitol Notes. He weighs in on important races— in what will likely be a relatively low turnout election — compared with November. He also explains the latest polls and the state of fundraising and infrastructure among the Harris and Trump campaigns.

