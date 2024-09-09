© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Every little thing could determine who wins Wisconsin

By Maayan Silver
Published September 9, 2024 at 9:52 AM CDT
Voters head to the polls in less than two months for the November general election.
Maayan Silver
Is every little thing the campaigns are doing magic? Voters will take the cue from Sting and the Police in November and decide who wins the race for president in Wisconsin. In the meantime, Trump, Vance, Harris, Walz and their surrogates are popping up right and left across the state, and RFK Jr. is trying to make his name vanish from ballots.

Wave your wands, drop in the hair of one newt, click play, and listen to JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, break it all down.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
