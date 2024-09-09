Capitol Notes: Every little thing could determine who wins Wisconsin

Is every little thing the campaigns are doing magic? Voters will take the cue from Sting and the Police in November and decide who wins the race for president in Wisconsin. In the meantime, Trump, Vance, Harris, Walz and their surrogates are popping up right and left across the state, and RFK Jr. is trying to make his name vanish from ballots.

Wave your wands, drop in the hair of one newt, click play, and listen to JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, break it all down.

