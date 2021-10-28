© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Curious Campus

The telltale sign of violent events in space

Published October 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT
In this illustration, the Earth is embedded in space-time (depicted by what looks like netting), which is deformed by a combination of low-frequency gravitational waves.
Tonia Klein
/
NANOGrav
The universe is full of massive celestial bodies that slam into each other. Albert Einstein predicted that these cosmic collisions send out invisible shocks called gravitational waves through the universe, warping space-time. Think of a bowling ball tossed onto a trampoline.

One of the two kinds of gravitational waves has already been detected. Scientists are still looking for the other – the kind called “low-frequency” gravitational waves that are monster-sized compared to those that have been detected.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we’ll learn more about gravitational waves with Sarah Vigeland, an assistant professor of physics at UW-Milwaukee, and Xavier Siemens, an associate professor of physics at Oregon State University.

Tom Luljak
Tom Luljak hosted UWM Today on WUWM for more than two decades and is the inaugural host of Curious Campus.
