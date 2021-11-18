Curious Campus: What ads tell us about consumers

The season of shopping is upon us, and retailers and marketers are bombarding us with messages about purchasing. The average person is exposed to more than 4,500 commercial messages every day.

So what is it about an ad – whether it’s traditional or digital – that stops us in our tracks? And what features of advertising actually lead us to buy? Insights are coming from a tsunami of data provided by buyers themselves, thanks to digital advertising and social media.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk with Purush Papatla, a professor of marketing at UWM, about how social and data scientists are mining this sea of information to uncover the secrets of consumer behavior.