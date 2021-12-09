Back to the big screen

For many of us, the holiday season is a time to go to the movies. But some people remain wary about returning to the cinema because of the pandemic. How have theaters responded? And what does the future hold for how we take in films?

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk about movie theaters and the movies with Jocelyn Szczepaniak-Gillece , an associate professor and director of the film studies program at UW-Milwaukee; and Andrew Mencher, director of programming and operations at the Avalon Theater in Washington, D.C.