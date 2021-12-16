The power to relieve stress

The stresses of everyday life build up and can be detrimental to our health and sleep – and not just during the holidays. Two health psychologists say that more easy-access resources are needed to help people cope.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk with Marcellus Merritt , an associate professor in UW-Milwaukee’s College of Letters and Science, and Matthew Zawadzki , an associate professor at the University of California-Merced. Their research has shown that tapping into leisure activities can be a powerful tool to manage everyday stress. Merritt and Zawadzki are studying why leisure activities can help protect our health.