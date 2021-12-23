© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Curious Campus

Reasons behind the holiday season, customs and traditions

Published December 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST
As the holiday song goes, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” Around the world, families and friends are gathering this month, whether virtually or in person, to exchange gifts, share stories or feast on homemade treats. The holidays also give people an opportunity to celebrate their cultural traditions and heritage, sometimes with the help of technology or social media.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk about holiday origins, traditions and customs with Simon Bronner, dean of UW-Milwaukee’s College of General Studies, distinguished professor and internationally known folklore expert; and Meghan Murphy-Lee, a senior lecturer in Russian and expert on Slavic folklore.

