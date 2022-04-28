© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Dispelling myths about body weight and being healthy

Published April 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
We know that obesity can be harmful to our health, but dieting and exercise for the single goal of weight loss can often be disheartening and may even be harmful. What will it take for the fitness industry — and society — to make fitness more inclusive for both body types and marginalized identities?

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk about research and activism around body image and fitness with Christy Greenleaf, a professor of kinesiology in UWM’s College of Health Sciences, and Chrissy King, a certified personal trainer and creator of the Body Liberation Project. Both are members of the Future of Fitness Advisory Board for SELF magazine.

