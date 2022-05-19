© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Curious Campus

For the (song) birders: A look at the common yellowthroat

Published May 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
Peter Dunn is one of the country’s preeminent bird researchers. A distinguished professor of biological sciences, Dunn is part of a team that studied the common yellowthroat, which is a type of songbird found throughout much of North America.

On this episode of Curious Campus, we talk with Dunn about the research that looked at the courtship preferences of the female common yellowthroat. Hint: It’s not just about the distinctive sounds of the male. For veteran birders, the study might help answer questions about why these songbirds have those distinctive black “masks” around their eyes. For those interested in getting into birding as a hobby, Dunn offers some tips on how to get started, too.

UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the UWM Chancellor’s Report and Curious Campus, a show about science, discovery and culture.
See stories by UW-Milwaukee  