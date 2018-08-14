How Did You Do That?
What does it take for an entrepreneur to go from an idea to a successful startup? Host Kathleen Gallagher talks with Wisconsin entrepreneurs about how — and why — they've succeeded.
Latest Episodes
Rock Mackie is a medical physicist who invented a safer type of therapeutic radiation, called tomotherapy, that delivers less radiation with just as much…
Glen Tullman has an undergraduate degree in economics and psychology, spent a year in Oxford, England studying social anthropology, lived for a year with…
Lori Cross dropped out of her all-girls’ high school in Michigan because there wasn’t enough physics and math to keep her challenged. Technical college…
John Splude began his career in public accounting, auditing some of the biggest companies in the area. But he stayed involved with his firm’s smaller…
Robert Jordan spent 20 years as a trucker, driving loads of cheese and other dairy products across the country. Over the miles he educated himself by…
Ralph Kauten is a true serial entrepreneur. He co-founded two life sciences companies that sold for a combined $200-plus million and was involved very…
Loren Peterson’s path to a successful startup company began on a Nebraska farm. It was a half-mile from the nearest neighbor, 1 mile from where his…
James Phelps thought about starting his own business for a long time. He turned the idea over and over in his mind while: learning about the trades at…
Lori Hoch graduated first in her class from University of Southern California law school, worked at two of Milwaukee’s biggest law firms, then became…
Jerry Jendusa grew up working in the Waukesha pharmacy his dad operated for 33 years. It was there where he learned about being a business owner and…