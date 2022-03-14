Introducing 'Midwest Moxie'

As How Did You Do That? comes to an end, we'd like to introduce you to Midwest Moxie, a new podcast about the successes, failures, insights and opportunities that shape some of the Midwest’s most exciting entrepreneurs.

This first episode of Midwest Moxie features Taralinda Willis and Norman Sadeh. Willis never imagined she would start a company; Sadeh never imagined he wouldn’t. Despite those different perspectives, both founded startups and built them into successful businesses.

