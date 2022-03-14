© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
How Did You Do That?

Introducing 'Midwest Moxie'

Published March 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT
Left to right: Taralinda Willis and Norman Sadeh

As How Did You Do That? comes to an end, we'd like to introduce you to Midwest Moxie, a new podcast about the successes, failures, insights and opportunities that shape some of the Midwest’s most exciting entrepreneurs.

This first episode of Midwest Moxie features Taralinda Willis and Norman Sadeh. Willis never imagined she would start a company; Sadeh never imagined he wouldn’t. Despite those different perspectives, both founded startups and built them into successful businesses.

How Did You Do That?
Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
