Midwest Moxie

Redefining flavor and live event streaming: Matt Rubin and Gordon Daley

By Kathleen Gallagher
Published March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
Gordon Daley (left) and Matt Rubin (right).

Matt Rubin started by coaxing more flavor out of chocolate. Gordon Daley focused on livestreaming funerals and sporting events. Both are using their technical skills to build growing businesses.

Midwest Moxie's executive producer is Audrey Nowakowski. She produced this episode. Subscribe to Midwest Moxie on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and NPR One. And if you love Midwest Moxie as much as we do, help us out by posting a review. 

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher is the host of Midwest Moxie and previously the host of How Did You Do That?.
